‘How it should be | Students from Northern Ireland come to East Tennessee to learn religious acceptance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twenty-seven students came to East Tennessee as part of the Ulster Project of East Tennessee.

The project started in 1975 and brings kids from Northern Ireland to America to learn valuable lessons.

“I think it’s been great for these guys to learn no matter what religion you are you share the same goals and interests and watch the shows and listen to same music so it’s been great for them,” said Stuart O’Neill, president of the Ulster Project.

Historically Northern Ireland has been mired in strong disagreements between Protestants and Catholics and the separation from England.

“It’s a great cultural experience for the Northern Irish kids. They’ve bonded a little bit before they came over, and it’s great to see Protestants and Catholics getting together. The Northern Ireland I grew up in is very different from the Northern Ireland of today, partly because people are getting along better, service projects like this really help with that,” said O’Neill.

Thursday they started the day serving in a soup kitchen and finished the day meeting mayors Indya Kincannon and Glenn Jacobs.

”We’ve taken both Catholic and Protestant children out so they’ve got a chance to see Catholic services and Protestant services, so it’s given them a chance to understand each other’s religions as well as what religion is like over here,” said John McCloskey, a counselor in the program.

Over the course of three weeks, the group will visit different churches, and go through different team-building and leadership workshops, all furthering their understanding of how different religions and denominations get along in America.

”We can bring the peace home and sort of, peace between the Protestants and Catholics. At home there’s a lot of conflicts but here every one is peaceful so if we bring it home, that shows how it should be,” said Lucy from Northern Ireland.

Part of the project pairs kids from Northern Ireland with kids from the United States, Lucy is living with Corinna and her family in Knoxville.

”Teaching them more about the peace over here and acceptance of religion and how we all get along and the difference between over here and over there,” said Corinna.

Over three weeks they’ll see how things in Northern Ireland historically aren’t like other parts of the world, but the hope is to further their understanding of how different people and ideas can get along, despite deep divides over the interpretation of the bible.

The group will finish with a trip to Dollywood before they return to Northern Ireland.

