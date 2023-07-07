Knoxville man arrested for breaking into veterans national cemetery building

The break-in happened Wednesday afternoon, the report said, prompting an alarm to go off and officers to respond.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after breaking into a maintenance building at the Knoxville National Cemetery, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The break-in happened Wednesday afternoon, the report said, prompting an alarm to go off and officers to respond. When they arrived, officers said they spoke to Christopher Novitzke, who was walking around the building and with a latex glove.

Novitzke then told officers that he worked at the cemetery, the report said, but had no identification and was taken into custody. He was charged with burglary.

