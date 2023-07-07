Knoxville woman charged in deadly motorcycle hit-and-run

Don Massengill was killed while riding his motorcycle on Western Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Kendra Toy
Kendra Toy(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman has been charged in a motorcycle hit-and-run that killed a man in March this year. Kendra Toy was taken into custody Thursday.

Don Massengill was killed while riding his motorcycle on Western Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Since then, KPD investigators had been looking for more information on the crash, eventually finding the car connected to the incident.

Previous Coverage: KPD: Motorcyclist in deadly hit-and-run crash identified

WVLT News spoke with Massengill’s wife, Latrina Massengill, who said at the time that she wanted justice for her husband’s death.

“We just want justice for Don, we just want to make sure the person that hit him pays for what they did,” Latrina Massengill said.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville woman seeks justice after her husband was killed in hit-and-run

Toy was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence and failure to exercise due care.

