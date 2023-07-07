Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Highs are around 90, but rain and storms are very isolated for now. More batches of storms are headed this way, so make your plans around this timing.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have layers of clouds and fog this morning, with a low around 70 degrees.

A stray shower or storm is possible Friday, but humidity levels are dipping slightly this afternoon helping to limit those pop-ups. Clouds are decreasing, with a mix of partly cloudy and mostly clear views this afternoon. We’re topping out around 90 degrees, with a nice breeze out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is partly cloudy with patchy fog, and a low of 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday tops out at 90 degrees, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times view. We’ll see isolated rain and storms in the afternoon, then more scattered downpours and storms move in to start the night.

A few more downpours and storms arrive at times into Sunday, with a 40% coverage at times on and off Sunday. It does look to become more spotty by Monday midday to afternoon. This also drops our highs in the mid-80s on Sunday and Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we bounce back to around 90 degrees next Tuesday and Wednesday, then more scattered rain and storms return Thursday.

