Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing man out of Lenoir City

His car was found on Hotchkiss Valley Road with a flat tire.
Columbus Duff, 89
Columbus Duff, 89(LCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office have located a man missing out of Lenoir City.

Columbus Duff, 89, was last seen leaving his home off Hines Valley Road around 9 a.m. on July 7, LCSO officials said. His car was found on Hotchkiss Valley Road with a flat tire.

Shortly after asking the public for help locating Duff, LCSO officials confirmed he had been found safe.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall,...
Missing West Knoxville teen found in Arkansas
Matthew Kilgore, 30
Knoxville man sets gas pump on fire, shuts down gas station, police say
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Rachel Thomas
Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Tennessee's Nikki McCray races down the court after stealing the ball from Connecticut's...
Olympic gold-medalist, LVFL Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend
Christopher Novitzke
Knoxville man arrested for breaking into veterans national cemetery building
Kendra Toy
Knoxville woman charged in deadly motorcycle hit-and-run
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2006 file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove in...
Smelling natural gas in Knoxville? This could be why