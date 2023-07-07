Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing man out of Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office have located a man missing out of Lenoir City.

Columbus Duff, 89, was last seen leaving his home off Hines Valley Road around 9 a.m. on July 7, LCSO officials said. His car was found on Hotchkiss Valley Road with a flat tire.

Shortly after asking the public for help locating Duff, LCSO officials confirmed he had been found safe.

