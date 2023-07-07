Olympic gold-medalist, LVFL Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51

The guard was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a two-time Kodak All-America for the Lady Vols.
Tennessee's Nikki McCray races down the court after stealing the ball from Connecticut's...
Tennessee's Nikki McCray races down the court after stealing the ball from Connecticut's Jamelle Elliott in the first half of their NCAA Women's Final Four championship game in Minneapolis, April 2, 1995. (AP Photo/Bob Child)(Bob Child | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and former ABL MVP Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51.

McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school on Friday confirmed her death. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

She joined Dawn Staley as an assistant coach at South Carolina from 2008-17. She was part of the Gamecocks’ first national championship in 2017.

McCray-Penson won gold medals with the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. The 1996 team sparked the formation of the WNBA and ABL. She played in the ABL and won MVP honors in 1997 before heading over to the WNBA. McCray-Penson was a three-time All-Star in that league while playing for the Washington Mystics.

She played eight seasons in the WNBA before retiring in 2006. She was an assistant coach at Western Kentucky for three seasons.

McCray-Penson then became the head coach at Old Dominion for three seasons, going 24-6 in 2020. She spent one year at Mississippi State before stepping down for health reasons and returned to coaching at Rutgers last season.

McCray-Penson played at Tennessee from 1991-95 under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt. The guard was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a two-time Kodak All-America standout during her junior and senior seasons for the Lady Vols.

She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

