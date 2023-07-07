Several Vols projected in the 2023 MLB Draft

Tennessee baseball could see five current Vols selected.
Chase Dollander, Vols top prospect in the MLB Draft
Chase Dollander, Vols top prospect in the MLB Draft(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a historic year in the 2022 MLB Draft which saw 10 Tennessee Vols selected, UT is expecting another statement weekend in the 2023 Draft.

Starting with the Vols’ top prospect, Chase Dollander. The right-handed pitcher is projected to be a top-10 pick, a selection that’d make him the highest-drafted Vol in program history. Drew Gilbert set the record a season ago when he went 28th overall to the Houston Astros.

A career in the Major Leagues is something, Coach Tony Vitello has been predicting for a while.

“It’s why I think he’s going to be so good in pro ball because the reps add up in pro ball and as he kind of gets in a rhythm pitching for us he’s been really good, all year long,” said Vitello.

Here’s what you need to know about Dollander, he has one of the best arms in this class with control on four different pitches. His strongest is the fastball.

Then there’s transfer Maui Ahuna, who’s peaking at the 48th overall pick.

The third Vol looking to hear his name called, Jared Dickey.

Followed closely by Andrew Lindsey, who sprung onto the scene late in the season, a development that could help land him in the majors.

UT commit, Pigeon Forge standout, Dylan Loy could all together surpass college as he’s projected 138th overall.

Tennessee once again sporting a solid group, looking to make a name for themselves in the majors.

The 2023 MLB Draft is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 9, in Seattle as part of the league’s All-Star Game festivities. Round 1 starts at 7 p.m. ET. The draft is being held at Lumen Field (home of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks).

