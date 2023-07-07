Smelling natural gas in Knoxville? This could be why

KUB officials added that there is no safety risk to the public.
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2006 file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove in...
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2006 file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove in Stuttgart, Germany. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)(Thomas Kienzle | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials announced Friday that those in West Knoxville may be smelling natural gas. Not to worry, the cause of the smell is preplanned construction, according to KUB.

That construction is in the area around Lovell Road.

KUB officials added that there is no safety risk to the public. Those with concerns can reach out to KUB at 865-524-2911.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall,...
Missing West Knoxville teen found in Arkansas
Matthew Kilgore, 30
Knoxville man sets gas pump on fire, shuts down gas station, police say
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Rachel Thomas
Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Tennessee's Nikki McCray races down the court after stealing the ball from Connecticut's...
Olympic gold-medalist, LVFL Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend
Christopher Novitzke
Knoxville man arrested for breaking into veterans national cemetery building
Kendra Toy
Knoxville woman charged in deadly motorcycle hit-and-run