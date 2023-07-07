Smelling natural gas in Knoxville? This could be why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials announced Friday that those in West Knoxville may be smelling natural gas. Not to worry, the cause of the smell is preplanned construction, according to KUB.

That construction is in the area around Lovell Road.

KUB officials added that there is no safety risk to the public. Those with concerns can reach out to KUB at 865-524-2911.

