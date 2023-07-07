Tracking storms for Sunday and more drier days ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hope you like this summertime weather, because it continues into the weekend and into next week. Sunday is the day that rain and storm chances return to the forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a cloudy night. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s, with northly winds of 5 to 10mph. Some patchy fog is possible as well.

Your forecast for Saturday is shaping up to overall be a good day, a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s nearing that 90-degree mark, humidity levels will be a tad lower so it will not feel so sticky outside. Rain chances only about a 20-percent in coverage, so most areas will be dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a day there will be an increased coverage of rain across the area. We will need to keep an eye out for the potential for a few stronger storms, right now the Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a “Level 2″ risk for severe weather. Highs for your Sunday are in the mid 80s with a 40-percent chance of rain and storms. We will keep you updated.

As we go into the rest of your 8-day forecast, we are trading wet days in for drier days. Only a couple of days with rain chances, but there are drier days in the forecast than in the past.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking the potential for Sunday’s storms and the drier days in the 8-day forecast.

Hot and humid week with a few rain chances (WVLT)

