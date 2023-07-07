USPS holding Knoxville job fair, paying almost $20 an hour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Postal Service is set to host a job fair for their Knoxville post office. The jobs up for grabs will also start at almost $20 an hour.

All three positions are mail carrier positions: a City Carrier Assistant ($19.33 per hour), Rural Carrier Associate ($19.94 per four) and Assistant Rural Carrier ($19.94 per hour). All positions also require weekend and holiday availability.

Those interested in attending can visit the Knoxville P&DC located at 1237 Weisgarber Rd. on July 13 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

