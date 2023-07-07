USPS holding Knoxville job fair, paying almost $20 an hour

All positions also require weekend and holiday availability.
USPS holding Knoxville job fair, paying almost $20 an hour
USPS holding Knoxville job fair, paying almost $20 an hour(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Postal Service is set to host a job fair for their Knoxville post office. The jobs up for grabs will also start at almost $20 an hour.

All three positions are mail carrier positions: a City Carrier Assistant ($19.33 per hour), Rural Carrier Associate ($19.94 per four) and Assistant Rural Carrier ($19.94 per hour). All positions also require weekend and holiday availability.

Those interested in attending can visit the Knoxville P&DC located at 1237 Weisgarber Rd. on July 13 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall,...
Missing West Knoxville teen found in Arkansas
Matthew Kilgore, 30
Knoxville man sets gas pump on fire, shuts down gas station, police say
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Rachel Thomas
Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Tennessee's Nikki McCray races down the court after stealing the ball from Connecticut's...
Olympic gold-medalist, LVFL Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend
Christopher Novitzke
Knoxville man arrested for breaking into veterans national cemetery building
Kendra Toy
Knoxville woman charged in deadly motorcycle hit-and-run
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2006 file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove in...
Smelling natural gas in Knoxville? This could be why