UT Medical Center dealing with shortage of chemotherapy drugs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC) and its doctors are making sure cancer patients still get the treatment they need amid a nationwide drug shortage.

Cisplatin and Carboplatin are two chemotherapy drugs used to treat many kinds of cancers. The shortage is due to several factors such as manufacturing delays and limited supply.

The shortage is pushing doctors to prioritize certain patients over others and find alternative treatment options.

“Who we are most likely to get into remission or cure, we certainly want to give them the opportunity to have the most up-to-date standard of care,” said Dr. Jonathan Boone, a gynecologic oncologist and associate professor at UTMC.

Boone said he doesn’t want patients to worry, the alternative treatments being offered have been proven to have similar effectiveness and safety.

He also mentioned that the team at UTMC is working hard to find new ways to get the specific drugs.

“Certainly, we want patients to know, here at UT Medical Center, we’re doing everything we can to gain more and more access, so that we can provide effective care.”

UTMC is just one of many medical facilities nationwide that are facing this specific problem.

“For people that choose to seek their care elsewhere outside of UT Medical Center, we fully support that. But we just want you to know that they may be experiencing these shortages as well,” Boone said.

More information on the Cisplatin and Carboplatin shortage and how UTMC is handling it can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.