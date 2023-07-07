UT workshop to explain how beef, pastures work together

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture will host a workshop on July 25, to explain how beef production might impact pastures.

Director of the UT Center for Native Grasslands Pat Keyser and a professor in the School of Natural Resources will host the workshop, which will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will include an interactive presentation session and a visit to UT’s East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center-Holston Unit.

Lunch will be provided, according to the announcement.

The event will be free, but representatives asked that people preregister by July 19 using an online form.

