Window-washing superhero team create smiles at children’s hospital

Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital...
Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital (HFCH) on Friday, July 7, 2023. Employees from High Access/Central Window Cleaning, a Cleveland-based company, wore their favorite superhero suits and cleaned windows while patients and staff watched from inside.(Mountain Health Network)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday, several superheroes took a break from fighting crime to wash windows and warm hearts in Huntington.

Batman, Black Panther, Iron Man, Shuri, Spider-Man, Thor, and Superman swooped in and scaled the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

Several the special guests from High Access/Central Window Cleaning, a Cleveland-based company, paid a special visit inside the hospital, while others rappelled down the hospital’s exterior walls to wave to patients from outside of their window.

Following the window washing, the superheroes visited the hospital’s outdoor playground for arts and crafts with patients, staff, and their families.

“When we first hosted our superhero window washers several years ago, our patients and staff absolutely loved it,” said Melanie Akers, HFCH director. “We have an excellent Child Life Department that helps plan events like these for our youngest patients, and we are always looking for fun, innovative ways to engage our kids and make their hospital experience as positive as possible.”

“Our team truly enjoyed bringing smiles and laughter to the pediatric patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital,” said Daryl Oehlstrom, director of high-rise with High Access/Central Window Cleaning. “Whether their stays in the hospital are just for a few days or long term, we know these children deserve all the fun and enjoyment we can provide.”

“We plan to invite these superheroes back each year, unless they are busy saving the world, of course,” Akers said.

Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital...
Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital (HFCH) on Friday, July 7, 2023. Employees from High Access/Central Window Cleaning, a Cleveland-based company, wore their favorite superhero suits and cleaned windows while patients and staff watched from inside.(Mountain Health Network)
Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital...
Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital (HFCH) on Friday, July 7, 2023. Employees from High Access/Central Window Cleaning, a Cleveland-based company, wore their favorite superhero suits and cleaned windows while patients and staff watched from inside.(Mountain Health Network)
Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital...
Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital (HFCH) on Friday, July 7, 2023. Employees from High Access/Central Window Cleaning, a Cleveland-based company, wore their favorite superhero suits and cleaned windows while patients and staff watched from inside.(Mountain Health Network)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall,...
Missing West Knoxville teen found in Arkansas
Matthew Kilgore, 30
Knoxville man sets gas pump on fire, shuts down gas station, police say
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Rachel Thomas
Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

William Satterwhite
Four-star OL William Satterwhite commits to Tennessee
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Body found during search for missing 3-year-old
Since ChatGTP’s release last fall, artificial intelligence has quickly become a phenomenon that...
University of Kentucky looks to welcome AI in higher education
Kyle Crimmons after he was found by authorities on July 7, 2023.
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe near Nashville creek