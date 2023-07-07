Wolf pups come to Memphis Zoo

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four wolf pups have arrived at the Memphis Zoo.

The pups were born on April 25 and come to Memphis from a facility in Montana.

The wolves were in need of a home and the zoo will provide them the chance to share a young, dynamic wolf pack.

The pups are at Teton Trek; it’s unknown when they will be on exhibit for the public.

The female pup has been named Dottie--the boys will be named in the coming weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall,...
Missing West Knoxville teen found in Arkansas
Matthew Kilgore, 30
Knoxville man sets gas pump on fire, shuts down gas station, police say
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Rachel Thomas
Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

William Satterwhite
Four-star OL William Satterwhite commits to Tennessee
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Body found during search for missing 3-year-old
Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital...
Window-washing superhero team create smiles at children’s hospital
Since ChatGTP’s release last fall, artificial intelligence has quickly become a phenomenon that...
University of Kentucky looks to welcome AI in higher education
Kyle Crimmons after he was found by authorities on July 7, 2023.
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe near Nashville creek