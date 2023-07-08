Alzheimer’s drug, which slows cognitive decline, gets FDA approval

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Doctors are calling a new Alzheimer’s drug a big step forward.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi on Thursday. Doctors said it slows the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and could buy some valuable time for people battling the disease.

“This treatment is one of the first treatments that slows the progression of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Michael Irizarry, the Deputy Chief Clinical Officer for Eisai.

Irizarry said it’s not an Alzheimer’s cure, and it’s only for people with early forms of the disease. He said clinical trials slow the decline in cognitive ability by 27% over the course of 18 months.

“That 27% slowing over 18 months translates to about 5.3 months of preservation relative to people not taking the treatment,” Dr. Irizarry said.

Leqembi will cost about $26,000 a year, but a lot of it will be covered by Medicare, increasing its accessibility.

Irizarry said that 27% sounds small, but it’s a big deal for people battling the disease and their family members.

“I think we’re definitely interested in Leqembi,” said Stephanie Taylor, whose husband was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s less than a year ago.

She said the best-case scenario is to give him more time with friends and family.

“More time with him recognizing us, knowing us,” Taylor said. “Those things aren’t happening yet, but they’re projected. More boating, more time with family, more fishing, more vacations that we can enjoy without a whole lot of supervision.”

Irizarry said there are possible side effects. About 13% of people in clinical trials had brain swelling or bleeding. He said people with certain genetics or other underlying conditions may be more prone to those side effects. He said you should ask your doctor about it first.

It will likely be a slow rollout for the drug. Some experts believe it may take a few years for it to become widely available, but that doesn’t mean you can’t ask your doctor about it.

The Pat Summit Foundation reacted to the news in a statement.

Pat Summitt Foundation is pleased to hear the FDA has granted approval of Leqembi and that it has promise. Although there’s still a lot of work to do to end Alzheimer’s disease, the approval of this drug emphasizes the importance of funding research, and we invite you to join us. If you or a loved one is suffering from dementia and are wondering if Leqembi might be an option, please consult your medical professional.

