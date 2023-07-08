Bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth enforceable after ruling

Although the law was originally set to take place on July 1, the ban will take effect immediately.
FILE- The Sixth Circuit of Appeals granted Tennessee’s emergency motion to lift the ruling that...
FILE- The Sixth Circuit of Appeals granted Tennessee’s emergency motion to lift the ruling that blocked the enforcement of the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth on Friday.(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sixth Circuit of Appeals granted Tennessee’s emergency motion to lift the ruling that blocked the enforcement of the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth on Friday.

Although the law was originally set to take place on July 1, the ban will take effect immediately.

In June, federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee temporarily blocked portions of bans on gender-affirming care in a lawsuit that was brought forward by several Tennessee families.

Previous Coverage: Federal judge blocks parts of transgender care ban

Tennessee is now the only state to allow a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth to take effect after courts in Kentucky, Florida and other states blocked such bans.

Previous Coverage: Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth care bans

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti vowed to appeal the block when the federal judge originally blocked Tennessee’s bill.

The Sixth Circuit of Appeals also wrote that Tennessee is likely to succeed on that appeal, which was one of the reasons the judge allowed the ruling to take effect.

When the ruling was issued, stating that the law is enforceable, Skrmetti issued a statement.

The law also requires trans youth currently receiving gender-affirming care such as hormone therapy to end that care within nine months of the law’s effective date.

The ACLU of Tennessee, the American Civil Liberties Union, Lambda Legal, and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP issued a joint statement.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the third year in a row, Los Angeles edged out all other cities to land the #1 spot on...
Mosquitoes spread rare disease through East Tennessee, and they’re more active
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall,...
Missing West Knoxville teen found in Arkansas
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2006 file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove in...
Smelling natural gas in Knoxville? This could be why

Latest News

Jingle in July in Sevierville to host Santa
UT workshop to explain how beef, pastures work together
USPS holding Knoxville job fair, paying almost $20 an hour
Great Smoky Mountains offering Adaptive Adventures program for disabled visitors