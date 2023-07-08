Bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth enforceable after ruling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sixth Circuit of Appeals granted Tennessee’s emergency motion to lift the ruling that blocked the enforcement of the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth on Friday.

Although the law was originally set to take place on July 1, the ban will take effect immediately.

In June, federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee temporarily blocked portions of bans on gender-affirming care in a lawsuit that was brought forward by several Tennessee families.

Previous Coverage: Federal judge blocks parts of transgender care ban

Tennessee is now the only state to allow a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth to take effect after courts in Kentucky, Florida and other states blocked such bans.

Previous Coverage: Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth care bans

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti vowed to appeal the block when the federal judge originally blocked Tennessee’s bill.

The Sixth Circuit of Appeals also wrote that Tennessee is likely to succeed on that appeal, which was one of the reasons the judge allowed the ruling to take effect.

When the ruling was issued, stating that the law is enforceable, Skrmetti issued a statement.

“The case is far from over, but this is a big win. The court of appeals lifted the injunction, meaning the law can be fully enforced, and recognized that Tennessee is likely to win the constitutional argument and the case.”

The law also requires trans youth currently receiving gender-affirming care such as hormone therapy to end that care within nine months of the law’s effective date.

The ACLU of Tennessee, the American Civil Liberties Union, Lambda Legal, and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP issued a joint statement.

“This ruling is beyond disappointing and a heartbreaking development for thousands of transgender youth, their doctors, and their families. As we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all the transgender youth of Tennessee to know this fight is far from over and we will continue to challenge this law until it is permanently defeated and Tennessee is made a safer place to raise every family.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.