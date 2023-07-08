Deadly wreck closed I-40 East in Roane Co. for hours

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly wreck on Friday in Roane County closed I-40 East for hours.

According to a report by Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News, Charles Isabell, 37, was driving a tractor-trailer near the 343 exit when his truck ran off the road on the right.

Isabell reentered the road, crossed over both lanes and then hit a rock embankment. He died in the crash, according to the report.

Another car was also involved, hitting Isabell’s tractor-trailer when he reentered the roadway, but the driver of that car was not injured.

The interstate was closed for over two hours while crews worked the scene.

