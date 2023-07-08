Fred the Lion back in Fred Miller Park in Morristown
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The iconic lion statue in Fred Miller Park is back where it belongs. The Morristown Hamblen Lions Club unveiled the renovated water fountain, nicknamed Fred, on Friday as part of the organization’s 75th anniversary.
State Representative Jeremy Faison and Mayor Gary Chesney also dedicated Fred, the lion statue, at 6 p.m. in the park.
