Fred the Lion back in Fred Miller Park in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The iconic lion statue in Fred Miller Park is back where it belongs. The Morristown Hamblen Lions Club unveiled the renovated water fountain, nicknamed Fred, on Friday as part of the organization’s 75th anniversary.

State Representative Jeremy Faison and Mayor Gary Chesney also dedicated Fred, the lion statue, at 6 p.m. in the park.

Thanks to the Lions Club, Fred is back in Fred Miller Park. Thank you Lions. Morristown Hamblen Lions Club Posted by City of Morristown - Government on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.