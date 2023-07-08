Hot and humid with a stray pop-up this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday and a hot and humid day at that. We’re warming into the upper 80s to near 90 for the afternoon and tacking on some humidity for a feels like between 92 and 95.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re starting off Saturday with some areas of fog. By the afternoon we’re looking for a mostly sunny sky and temperatures that stay into the upper 80s to near 90. We’ll have one or tow stray pop-up storms that manage to fire up. Otherwise, just look for a hot and humid afternoon.

For the evening hours we’ll build the clouds and that leads to our next batch of rain. The rain will stay with us during the overnight hours and right on through the first of our Sunday. Sunday bring off and on storms with temperatures slightly cooler in the mid 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday calms down with more sunshine around and temperatures in the mid 80s.

As we go into the rest of your 8-day forecast, we are trading wet days in for drier days. Only a couple of days with rain chances, but there are drier days in the forecast than in the past.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking the potential for Sunday’s storms and the drier days in the 8-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.