Hot and humid with a stray pop-up this afternoon

A few storms for the weekend with heat and humidity.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday and a hot and humid day at that. We’re warming into the upper 80s to near 90 for the afternoon and tacking on some humidity for a feels like between 92 and 95.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re starting off Saturday with some areas of fog. By the afternoon we’re looking for a mostly sunny sky and temperatures that stay into the upper 80s to near 90. We’ll have one or tow stray pop-up storms that manage to fire up. Otherwise, just look for a hot and humid afternoon.

For the evening hours we’ll build the clouds and that leads to our next batch of rain. The rain will stay with us during the overnight hours and right on through the first of our Sunday. Sunday bring off and on storms with temperatures slightly cooler in the mid 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday calms down with more sunshine around and temperatures in the mid 80s.

As we go into the rest of your 8-day forecast, we are trading wet days in for drier days. Only a couple of days with rain chances, but there are drier days in the forecast than in the past.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking the potential for Sunday’s storms and the drier days in the 8-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the third year in a row, Los Angeles edged out all other cities to land the #1 spot on...
Mosquitoes spread rare disease through East Tennessee, and they’re more active
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall,...
Missing West Knoxville teen found in Arkansas
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2006 file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove in...
Smelling natural gas in Knoxville? This could be why

Latest News

Ben tracks off-and-on rain for Sunday
Tracking storms for Sunday and more drier days ahead
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend
Main Wx
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says it’s a warm start to the weekend, with some downpours...
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend