Man arrested after stealing more than $54K in medical supplies, Knox Co. sheriff says

Knox County detectives believe there may be more victims.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after stealing more than $50,000 worth of medical supplies, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said.

On Friday, KCSO’s Property Crimes detectives Parker Hall and Logan Sammons were searching for a stolen car on Summit Hill Drive. When the detectives found the car, they found Juan Kizer in the driver’s seat.

Kizer told detectives that he also stole a large amount of medical supplies, according to Glenn. The detectives followed Kizer to Phillips Avenue and McCormick Street, where he allegedly kept the stolen supplies.

Glenn said the products totaled $54,650.

The investigation determined that there could be more victims throughout Knox County. Anyone who may be a victim is urged to call the Property Crimes Unit at 865-215-2243 and ask to speak with Hall.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief of Detectives David Amburn commend Detectives Hall, Sammons & Moore for their diligence throughout the investigation. Thanks to their efforts, the suspect was identified and arrested, and the property was returned to several victims in Knox County,” Glenn said.

