Memphis Zoo tiger cubs officially named

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scruffy, cuddly, and cute as ever, the Memphis Zoo welcomes some new friends to the Mid-South. Introducing...Nakal and Suci!

The Memphis ran a contest to officially name the little cubs, and the public voted for Nakal and Suci.

The tiger cubs already developing their own personalities. Suci [soo-chi], the baby girl, is the calm one.

While Nakal [nuh-khal], the baby boy, is the scrappy, energetic one!

International Tiger Day is later in the month, and the cubs are just itching to make their debut!

