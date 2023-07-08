Revenue for Airbnb down in Sevier County

AirNDA Data shows Sevier County revenue is down nearly 48% from last year.
Riverfront Victorian near Soaky Mountain Waterpark.
Riverfront Victorian near Soaky Mountain Waterpark.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New insights into the travel industry show bookings for Airbnb are down, and that’s creating a revenue loss for homeowners.

For the past two years, finding a vacant night at an Airbnb managed by Josh Norris and the Smoky Mountain Overnight Rentals was hard.

This spring has been a different story.

“Things are a little slower this spring. We’ve really tried to stay competitive by adjusting our prices to meet consumer demand. We’ve also tried to kind of innovate a little bit by adding games, hot tubs and things to kind of entice people to come,” said Norris.

It’s the story all over the country but especially in Sevier County, which is in the top five of most analysis surveys that show revenues.

Norris said that’s because demand and rates are down.

“We’re in the top five for decreased revenue around 48% versus last year, and I think a big part of that is you’re seeing some decrease in demand as far as consumers coming to Sevier County, but you’re also seeing a lower price point. People aren’t making as much per stay,” said Norris.

Norris does admit the past two years saw record growth in the tourism industry in Sevier County.

Tourism leaders said the market could be adjusting back to the new normal.

“I’ll be honest, what we’re seeing with guests, his guests are booking closer to their travel time so we’re only booking say a month out to about a month and a half out where prior we were booking about three to four months out, so people are a little bit more conservative, a booking long term right now,” Norris said.

Industry analysts said this downturn in revenue could lead to several homeowners selling later in the year.

