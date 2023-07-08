Santa making July visit to Sevierville event

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa and Mrs. Claus are making a July visit to Sevierville for the 8th Annual Audrey’s Jingle in July at the Sun Outdoors RV Resort on July 15.

With just a $5 donation, guests can tour approximately 40 vintage trailers all decorated for Christmas.

There will also be a live band and the REO Cheesewagon food truck at the event.

All proceeds go to Evergreen Elves of Sevier County. More information about the event can be found on the Sun Outdoors website.

