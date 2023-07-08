Teammate of Nikki McCray-Penson reflects on passing of Lady Vol legend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the early to mid-90s the Pat Summitt-led Lady Vols saw success which can be largely attributed to the impact that Nikki McCray-Penson had during her time in Knoxville.

At 51 years old, McCray-Penson passed away after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. The official cause of death has not yet been released.

The Lady Vol legend was a two-time SEC player of the year, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a WNBA all-star and a successful coach at the college level.

With the news of McCray-Penson hitting basketball fans and those that knew her hard, a former teammate of hers reflected on a storied career on and off the court.

“Nikki was one of those silent heroes and she’ll forever be known by our entire Lady Vol community. 161 of us that played under Pat Summitt are under one chat line and it was lit up for about 6 or 8 hours today telling stories and remembering Nikki for who she was,” said Michelle Marciniak.

Marciniak shared the court with McCray-Penson in Knoxville and always remembered her teammate as an “incredible athlete that had another gear.”

While reflecting on an impactful life, Marciniak can’t help but think of coach Pat Summitt.

“If she had a meeting with Pat Summitt when she greeted her last night or whatever she probably greeted her with a big hug or a high five and I’m sure Pat didn’t want to see her so soon, but Nikki was just a light,” said Marciniak.

McCray-Penson was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

