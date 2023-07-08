Tennessee non-profit supports children and young adults in foster care

In Tennessee, the foster care system extends to the age of 21, so items are needed for all ages.
A non-profit organization in Franklin is helping thousands of foster children and young adults in each county in Tennessee.
By Alexandria Adams
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A non-profit organization in Franklin is helping thousands of foster children and young adults in each county in Tennessee.

The organization “Love on Wheels” provides children with items like a toothbrush, socks, and their own suitcase. The organization also provides a blanket and a toy for each person.

Its founder, Dr. Kathy Kunkel, owns her veterinary practice and runs her organization in the building behind her office. She said she was inspired to create it 11 years ago when her family was looking into fostering a child.

Dr. Kunkel said many children have nothing of their own when they arrive at a foster home.

“They’re often reduced to carrying things around in a trash bag,” Dr. Kunkel said. “I’ve been told the average length of time that kids in foster care go without underwear is three weeks.”

In Tennessee, the foster care system extends to the age of 21, so items are needed for all ages.

If you’re interested in helping by donating new items or your time, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly wreck on Friday in Roane County closed I-40 East for hours. Traffic was in a complete...
Deadly wreck closed I-40 East in Roane Co. for hours
Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning,...
Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say
Jefferson County Sheriff
Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway
For the third year in a row, Los Angeles edged out all other cities to land the #1 spot on...
Mosquitoes spread rare disease through East Tennessee, and they’re more active
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
On & off storms today
Jefferson County Sheriff
Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway
Man robs multiple food trucks, steals cash and personal belongings, MPD says
Man breaks into 5 food trucks, charged with burglary, police say
Angie, Zachry and Jared Boggs
‘He just loved Harlan County’: Hundreds attend funeral service for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs
More storms expected Sunday afternoon
Tracking some overnight storms and lot of doses of sunshine the forecast