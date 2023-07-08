Tracking some overnight storms and lot of doses of sunshine the forecast.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking some storms for overnight into Sunday and lots of aunahine.
More storms possible Sunday afternoon into the evening
(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hope you like this summertime weather, because it continues into the weekend and into next week. Tomorrow, a few storms are possible, luckily no severe weather is expected.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a cloudy night. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to right around 70-degrees. There is an overnight chance of scattered rain and storms, coverage about 60-percent. Some patchy fog is possible as well.

Your forecast for Sunday is shaping up to overall be a decent day. Rain chances are about 40-percent, scattered storms around. Good news, I do not expect any severe weather. Highs in the low to mid 80s, with breaks where the sunshine will peak out at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

As you start off the new work week, a few showers are possible in the morning hours, but will clear out of the area, and the sun will come out with only a few clouds in the skies. Highs for Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

As we go into the rest of your 8-day forecast, we are tracking sunshine in your forecast! Rain chances stay low till about Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with those morning low in the 60s and 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking storms for overnight hours and into Sunday and lots of opportunities for sunshine.

More sunshine and heat building for the middle of the week
(WVLT)

