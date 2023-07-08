Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say
Two men were trying to reattach the trailer when another car hit them and the trailer.
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department officers.
A large trailer came unhooked from a Ford truck in the middle lane. Two men were trying to reattach the trailer when another car hit them and the trailer.
Both men were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
While crews worked the scene, traffic was backed up for miles as only one lane was open for approximately an hour.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.