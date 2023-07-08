Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department officers.

A large trailer came unhooked from a Ford truck in the middle lane. Two men were trying to reattach the trailer when another car hit them and the trailer.

Both men were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

While crews worked the scene, traffic was backed up for miles as only one lane was open for approximately an hour.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Three lanes of I-40 East are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash near West Hills. Expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/O9hzYdYYxF — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.