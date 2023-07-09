Boat catches fire, drifts toward marina

The boat had become fully engulfed in flames and was headed toward the marina and hundreds of other boats.
A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.
A boat caught fire at a marina and threatened hundreds of other boats with its flames.(DeKalb County Fire Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER POINT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat caught fire Friday night in Silver Point and threatened hundreds of vessels nearby as it drifted toward the marina.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. to the Edgar Evins Marina, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. When they arrived, crews discovered a boat fully engulfed in flames.

A boat caught fire Friday night in Silver Point and threatened hundreds of vessels nearby as it...
A boat caught fire Friday night in Silver Point and threatened hundreds of vessels nearby as it drifted toward the marina.(DeKalb County Fire Department)

DCFD said the boat began floating back toward the marina, threatening the structure. The burning vessel eventually drifted into one of the marina’s piers and caught four nearby boats on fire. Crews were able to evacuate the pier and remove the burning boat from the marina before the flames could cause further damage.

One person was on board the boat that first caught fire, but he escaped with minimal injuries.

The four boats exposed to the flames received minor exterior damage. The boat that was engulfed in flames was secured and awaited recovery.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly wreck on Friday in Roane County closed I-40 East for hours. Traffic was in a complete...
Deadly wreck closed I-40 East in Roane Co. for hours
Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning,...
Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say
Jefferson County Sheriff
Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway
For the third year in a row, Los Angeles edged out all other cities to land the #1 spot on...
Mosquitoes spread rare disease through East Tennessee, and they’re more active
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
On & off storms today
Charles Barbely was charged with first-degree murder and was transported to the Hamblen County...
Man arrested after telling dispatch he shot his wife, Hamblen Co. sheriff says
ACLU of Nebraska announced Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that a lawsuit has been filed over LB574,...
Tennessee’s ban on healthcare for transgender youth to take effect
Jefferson County Sheriff
Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway