Elderly woman dies after fire breaks out at home in Millersville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An elderly woman has died after a fire broke out at her home in the Millersville area on Saturday afternoon, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News.

Firefighters arrived to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 31 West after receiving a call about the fire just after 12:30 p.m.

According to the Millersville Fire Chief Brandon Head, the 88-year-old woman was not able to move well enough to escape the home on her own.

“It’s likely that she succumbed to smoke before the fire reached her,” Chief Head told Smokey Barn News.

Chief Head said the home’s structure made it a challenge for firefighters to battle the fire.

Before the fire broke out, Smokey Barn News said her son had been by to check on her earlier and had made her breakfast. Chief Head said she was ok at that time.

“She was physically unable to self-rescue,” Chief Head said. “Had she been able to, I think she could have gotten out on her own, but she just physically couldn’t – due to age and physical condition.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Chief Head will investigate the origin of the fire.

Smokey Barn News said another person also lives at the home but was not at home at the time of the fire.

