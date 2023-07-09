First Tennessee Vol selected in 2023 MLB Draft

Tennessee baseball sees its first Vol selected in the first round.
Chase Dollander
Chase Dollander(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting Sunday night, the next round of Tennessee Vols will look to hear their name called in the 2023 MLB Draft. After last year’s program record 10 Vols were selected, this group will look to add to the record books.

Chase Dollander, Tennessee’s top prospect, was the first Vol selected in this year’s draft.

The Colorado Rockies selected the right-handed pitcher No. 9 overall. This pick makes the junior the highest-drafted Vol under Tony Vitello. A season after Drew Gilbert set to the mark with his 28th overall selection.

Dollander tossed 120 strikeouts over 89 innings and finished with a 7-6 record,

Transfer shortstop Maui Ahuna is the next Vol likely to be drafted within the first two rounds.

Other Vols with a strong chance of being drafted, are Jared Dickey, Andrew Lindsey, and Seth Halverson.

Dickey is projected to be a fourth-round pick, Lindsey a sixth-round pick, and Halverson a seventh-round selection.

UT commit and Pigeon Forge standout Dylan Loy also has a chance to be drafted out of high school.

