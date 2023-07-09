‘He just loved Harlan County’: Hundreds attend funeral service for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By RJ Johnson and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people gathered in Harlan on Saturday to remember a local hero.

“He loved to serve. He loved to protect and serve, and he loved his family. He just loved Harlan County,” said Angie Boggs, Jared’s wife.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Sergeant Jared Boggs served at KSP Post 10 for 18 years. Boggs died Monday following a brief illness, officials with KSP said.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Angie Boggs said Jared would have loved to see all of the people that came out to remember him.

“He would be honored today, to have such a turnout for his service, and he would be honored that his son gets to see how much he was loved by this community,” Angie added.

The funeral took place at Harlan High School, inviting friends, family and community members to come out and pay their respects.

“Jared was loyal. He was a family man. He loved his son more than anything,” Angie explained.

Boggs was buried at Harlan County Memorial Garden.

Family members said donations can be made to Harlan Little League and Harlan Independent Schools.

MORE COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly wreck on Friday in Roane County closed I-40 East for hours. Traffic was in a complete...
Deadly wreck closed I-40 East in Roane Co. for hours
Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning,...
Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say
Jefferson County Sheriff
Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway
For the third year in a row, Los Angeles edged out all other cities to land the #1 spot on...
Mosquitoes spread rare disease through East Tennessee, and they’re more active
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
On & off storms today
Jefferson County Sheriff
Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway
Man robs multiple food trucks, steals cash and personal belongings, MPD says
Man breaks into 5 food trucks, charged with burglary, police say
More storms expected Sunday afternoon
Tracking some overnight storms and lot of doses of sunshine the forecast