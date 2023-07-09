Man arrested after telling dispatch he shot his wife, Hamblen Co. sheriff says
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with first-degree murder after he called 911 to tell police he shot his wife, according to a release from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday at around 7:00 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to a shooting call on Marie Street in Talbott.
Charles Barbely called 911 and told a dispatcher that he had shot his wife, HCSO officials said.
When deputies arrived at the home, Charles Barbely reportedly laid a handgun on the front porch. He was arrested without incident.
Deputies found Mickey Barbely unresponsive and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Charles Barbely was charged with first-degree murder and was transported to the Hamblen County Jail.
