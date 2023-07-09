Man breaks into 5 food trucks, charged with burglary, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man for breaking into five food trucks spread across the Mid-South.

On May 31, officers received a call regarding a break-in a TacoNGanas, a Mexican food truck on Central Avenue.

Police say that Jesus Navarrete was a former employee of TacoNGanas.

According to police, surveillance video revealed that Navarrete had broken into five total TacosNGanas food trucks, taking with him money and personal items.

Navarrete is currently facing a number of charges including theft of property and burglary.

