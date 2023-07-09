On & off storms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Batches of storms will move through Sunday before clearing out heading into Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a few lingering areas of storms with us for the start of Sunday, we’ll see more wave of showers move through as we move into the afternoon.

As we get into the late afternoon and evening the storms will become more widespread. We’ll have a high on Sunday around 84 degrees.

A few lingering showers will stay with us tonight as we move to near 66 for the start of Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will bring back the warm sunshine and a tad bit of humidity. Monday with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon we’ll reach 84 for the afternoon high.

As we go into the rest of your 8-day forecast, we are tracking sunshine in your forecast! Rain chances stay low till about Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with those morning low in the 60s and 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking storms for overnight hours and into Sunday and lots of opportunities for sunshine.

