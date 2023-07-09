One charged with DUI after motorcycle crash in Knox County

Timothy Ermer, 33, was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.
Timothy Ermer, 33, was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence,...
Timothy Ermer, 33, was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.(Live 5/File)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Knox County on Saturday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

At around 2 p.m., Timothy Ermer, 33, was traveling west on Hendron Chapel Road on a 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle with Raven Acuff, 24, as a passenger. Ermer was crossing Chapman Highway when he drove into oncoming traffic before hitting a curb and flipping.

Acuff was ejected from the motorcycle while Ermer landed in a ditch on the left shoulder. Ermer and Acuff were both listed as injured in the THP report.

Ermer is charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning,...
Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say
A deadly wreck on Friday in Roane County closed I-40 East for hours. Traffic was in a complete...
Deadly wreck closed I-40 East in Roane Co. for hours
Jefferson County Sheriff
Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway
For the third year in a row, Los Angeles edged out all other cities to land the #1 spot on...
Mosquitoes spread rare disease through East Tennessee, and they’re more active
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Charles Barbely was charged with first-degree murder and was transported to the Hamblen County...
Man arrested after telling dispatch he shot his wife, Hamblen Co. sheriff says
More sunshine and lower humidity heading into the week ahead
Tracking some sunshine, and the 90s making a return to the forecast
He proposed at a Taylor Swift concert and she 'just said yes.'
Ky. couple gets engaged at concert, video goes viral
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
On & off storms today