One charged with DUI after motorcycle crash in Knox County
Timothy Ermer, 33, was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Knox County on Saturday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.
At around 2 p.m., Timothy Ermer, 33, was traveling west on Hendron Chapel Road on a 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle with Raven Acuff, 24, as a passenger. Ermer was crossing Chapman Highway when he drove into oncoming traffic before hitting a curb and flipping.
Acuff was ejected from the motorcycle while Ermer landed in a ditch on the left shoulder. Ermer and Acuff were both listed as injured in the THP report.
Ermer is charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence.
