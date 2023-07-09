One charged with DUI after motorcycle crash in Knox County

KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Knox County on Saturday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

At around 2 p.m., Timothy Ermer, 33, was traveling west on Hendron Chapel Road on a 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle with Raven Acuff, 24, as a passenger. Ermer was crossing Chapman Highway when he drove into oncoming traffic before hitting a curb and flipping.

Acuff was ejected from the motorcycle while Ermer landed in a ditch on the left shoulder. Ermer and Acuff were both listed as injured in the THP report.

Ermer is charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

Knox Co.- Motorcycle MVA closes Hendron Chapel just off Chapman Hwy while THP investigates. — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) July 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.