Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say

Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped, the Franklin Police Department reported.
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young children, according to the Franklin Police Department.(Franklin Police Department)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soccer coach based in Franklin, Tennessee is accused of drugging and raping children and recording videos of the attacks. Police are working to identify all of the victims.

Camilo Hurtado Campos recorded himself raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17 over the course of 20 years, according to the Franklin Police Department. Many of the victims were Hispanic, police said.

Only two victims have been identified even though detectives said recordings of the rapes of at least 10 children were found on Campos’ phone.

Detectives with the Franklin Police Department said some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped.

Police hope people who know Campos can help identify the remaining victims.

A restaurant contacted police after finding videos on a phone left behind by a customer. Workers were hoping to find information about the phone’s owner. “What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures,” Franklin Police Department Lt. Charlie Warner said.

Hundreds of videos and pictures, described as disturbing by FPD detectives, were found on Campos’ phone, according to detectives.

Authorities said they were alerted to the images on June 22 and that Campos was arrested on June 23 after authorities spotted his car in a Cool Springs parking lot.

Campos has lived in two different Franklin neighborhoods over the last 20 years: most recently Glass Lane in the downtown area and Hill Estates before that, according to police.

Detectives said he targeted nearby school playgrounds and recruited children to play on his soccer team. Campos is accused of grooming many of the children and then inviting them to his home where he drugged and raped them.

Campos is in custody on charges of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. More charges are expected.

Anyone with children associated with Campos is urged to contact FPD by calling (615) 794-2513 or emailing this address.

