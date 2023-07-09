Tennessee’s ban on healthcare for transgender youth to take effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has accepted a request by Tennessee’s attorney general to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The law, originally set to take effect on July 1, will now take effect immediately.

In June 2023, a federal district court granted a request for a preliminary injunction against Public Chapter No. 1, in a lawsuit.

The law bans medical providers from giving gender-affirming health treatment to transgender youth and requires trans youth who are presently getting such care to discontinue it within nine months of the bill’s implementation date of July 1, 2023—by March 31, 2024.

This is the first federal court to allow a ban on gender-affirming care to go into effect, following unanimous rulings in Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Indiana, and Kentucky.

In June 2023, a federal court in Arkansas overturned the state’s ban on gender-affirming care, declaring that it violated the Equal Protection Clause, Due Process Clauses, and First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

The ACLU of Tennessee, the American Civil Liberties Union, Lambda Legal, and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP issued the following joint statement:

This ruling is beyond disappointing and a heartbreaking development for thousands of transgender youth, their doctors, and their families. As we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all the transgender youth of Tennessee to know this fight is far from over and we will continue to challenge this law until it is permanently defeated and Tennessee is made a safer place to raise every family

Both OUTMemphis and Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi have also released statements:

This is state-sanctioned cruelty against Tennessee families, who are only seeking health care for their kids as best they can. They’ve faced unrelenting confusion and heartbreak this year because they’re afraid the state will take away their ability to live free and happy lives in the Volunteer State. We are doubling down on navigation services and support for trans youth and their families. Don’t give up. OUTMemphis is behind you in this fight, and we won’t stop until Tennessee is a safe and affirming state.

OUTMemphis says the fight for the LGBTQIA community is not over and the organization is committed to making a change to allow everyone to live free and comfortably.

This is a terrible ruling for trans kids and their families in a year when extremists in the General Assembly have sent their lives into upheaval for political gain. One week you can get the medications you’ve been prescribed, the next week you consider moving out of state. Planned Parenthood is committed to supporting advocates like OUTMemphis and all the organizations providing this care, and we will keep doubling down on advocacy to protect trans lives across the state

