Tracking some sunshine, and the 90s making a return to the forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few dry days in store, before elevated rain chances return to the forecast. Temperatures are going to be slightly above average this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a cloudy night. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s, there is a chance of scattered rain and storms, coverage about 40-percent. Some patchy fog is possible as well.

Your forecast for Monday is shaping up to overall be a good day. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles mainly in the early morning hours before 7am. The sun will come out, but still will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs in the mid 80s, with decreasing humidity levels.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday are the best days of the 8-day forecast, full sunshine will be place, highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s

As we go into the rest of your 8-day forecast, we are tracking sunshine in your forecast! Rain chances stay low till about Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with those morning low in the 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking storms for the middle to the end of work week and 90s making a comeback.

Lower humidity is on the way this week (WVLT)

