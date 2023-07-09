VFL Drew Gilbert records hit in MLB Futures Game

Former Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert was one of the few bright spots for the American League team during the MLB Futures Game.
Drew Gilbert
Drew Gilbert(Corpus Christi Hooks)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert was one of the few bright spots for the American League team during the MLB Futures Game on Saturday evening. The Astros’ first pick in the 2022 draft recorded a hit in his second at-bat of the contest.

Gilbert wasn’t in the starting lineup, but was put in right field in the fifth inning. The Minnesota native grounded out in his first at-bat, but advanced a runner from first to third during his second and final plate appearance.

The former Vol was selected 28th overall in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft after hitting .362 in his final season on campus.

