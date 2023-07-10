Body armor donated to Morristown Police K9

Morristown Police K9 Odin will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Department said that police K9 Odin will be getting a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a grant from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Odin has been with the Morristown Police Department for four years. The grant was sought by Morristown Police Department K9 Officer Mason Wisecarver. K9 Odin and Officer Wisecarver have been partners since March 2022.

The vest was sponsored by Randy and Denise King of Noble Realty and delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks from Vested Interest K9s.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

