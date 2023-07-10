A changing of the guard for Knoxville Catholic Football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first day of high school football practice brought with it a unique situation over at Knoxville Catholic High School.

With his family unable to move to Knoxville, first-year coach Dean Cokinos was forced to resign.

That opened up an opportunity for a pair of guys with extensive coaching experience in East Tennessee to step up.

The school has named former Irish bench boss Steve Matthews and former WM. Blount coach Phillip Shadowens as co-head coaches. A

situation both men more than embrace.

A changing of the guard at KCHS on the first day of HS. Football practice as Steve Matthews and Philip Shadowens step into the role of Co-Head Coaches of @KCIrishFootball replacing Dean Cokinos @VarsityAllAxs @wvlt @5StarPreps @Kreager pic.twitter.com/ivKV6FAc9Q — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) July 10, 2023

Matthews isn’t the only blast from the past returning to the Irish sideline. KCHS also welcomes back two-time state champion and former Tulane standout Chase Kuerschen as an assistant coach.

