A changing of the guard for Knoxville Catholic Football

Fighting Irish name Co-Head Coaches as practice for the new season begins
Knoxville Catholic
Knoxville Catholic(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first day of high school football practice brought with it a unique situation over at Knoxville Catholic High School.

With his family unable to move to Knoxville, first-year coach Dean Cokinos was forced to resign.

That opened up an opportunity for a pair of guys with extensive coaching experience in East Tennessee to step up.

The school has named former Irish bench boss Steve Matthews and former WM. Blount coach Phillip Shadowens as co-head coaches. A

situation both men more than embrace.

Matthews isn’t the only blast from the past returning to the Irish sideline. KCHS also welcomes back two-time state champion and former Tulane standout Chase Kuerschen as an assistant coach.

HS. Football fans. We are off and running!

