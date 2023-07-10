Emergency exercise to involve multiple East Tennessee departments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a year of planning the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency has announced a a four-county emergency exercise.

Officials said that the exercise will involve EMA personnel in Knox, Blount, Sevier, and Hamblen Counties, along with first response agencies on Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 13.

Knox County EMA said that the public may notice emergency equipment and personnel taking part in the exercise in Knox County at the UT RecSports Complex, the Knox County Northwest Sportspark, the Knoxville Police Department Training Center, and Rural Metro’s HAZMAT Station. Officials said that these activities will be part of the exercise.

Participating agencies, including American Medical Response (AMR), Karns Fire Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, Rural Metro Fire Department, and University of Tennessee Police Department.

The exercise will begin at approximately 8:00 A.M. and will conclude around 2:30 P.M. on both days.

Officials with the Knoxville-Knox County EMA said the emergency exercise was a result of a year-long planning effort across all four counties, including more than 50 officials, and is intended to test the ability of emergency management personnel to effectively conduct emergency operations in the case of a large-scale, emergency event.

