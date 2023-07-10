Former MPD officer out on bond after allegedly kidnapping, murdering man while on duty in 2021

Patric Ferguson, 31
Patric Ferguson, 31(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer charged with first-degree murder is out of jail two years after being indicted for allegedly killing a man in the back of his squad car and later disposing of the body.

Patric Ferguson, 31, is out on a $400,000 bond with a homebound GPS monitor.

Ferguson has appeared in court numerous times since the murder of 30-year-old Robert Lee Howard in January 2021.

He was also indicted on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Ferguson admitted to going to Howard’s home, abducting him at gunpoint, and later fatally shooting him in the back of his squad car while he was on duty.

The former police officer also confessed to leaving Howard’s body at one location and getting help to move and dispose of his body at a different location.

Investigators say Ferguson’s cell phone search history revealed multiple incriminating internet searches related to cleaning up crime scenes and how to destroy DNA evidence.

Investigators also uncovered evidence showing Ferguson purchasing cinderblocks, chains and padlocks at a local hardware store.

Detectives say they also obtained surveillance video capturing Ferguson shooting Howard while on duty.

The former officer’s confession came after Howard was reported missing by his girlfriend on Jan. 6, 2021, and MPD’s investigation led them to Ferguson.

According to investigators, Howard’s family says he was dating Ferguson’s ex-girlfriend.

Investigators discovered Howard’s body on Jan. 10 north of Downtown on the Wolf River bridge. The same day, Ferguson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, official misconduct, and official oppression.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Charles Barbely was charged with first-degree murder and was transported to the Hamblen County...
Man arrested after telling dispatch he shot his wife, Hamblen Co. sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning,...
Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say
Timothy Ermer, 33, was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence,...
One charged with DUI after motorcycle crash in Knox County
A deadly wreck on Friday in Roane County closed I-40 East for hours. Traffic was in a complete...
Deadly wreck closed I-40 East in Roane Co. for hours

Latest News

One person was injured on Monday after a shooting at a Days Inn in Sevierville, according to...
One injured in motel shooting, Sevierville police say
Staying hot with sunshine and lower humidity
Staying hot with sunshine and lower humidity
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements set for basketball legend Nikki McCray-Penson
Celebrate National French Fry Day with these deals
Capt. Ron Hobson
Officer charged after ‘choke slam’ assault at Bridgestone Arena, police say