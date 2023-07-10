Funeral arrangements set for basketball legend Nikki McCray-Penson

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements are set for basketball legend Nikki McCray-Penson, who died last week at the age of 51.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer was a star player for Collierville High School, University of Tennessee, Team USA and in the WNBA.

After that, she was head coach at Old Dominion and later Mississippi State.

Her services will be held Saturday, July 15 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Knoxville, with a visitation at 1 p.m.

Loved ones ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the KayYow Fund.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Charles Barbely was charged with first-degree murder and was transported to the Hamblen County...
Man arrested after telling dispatch he shot his wife, Hamblen Co. sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning,...
Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say
Timothy Ermer, 33, was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence,...
One charged with DUI after motorcycle crash in Knox County
A deadly wreck on Friday in Roane County closed I-40 East for hours. Traffic was in a complete...
Deadly wreck closed I-40 East in Roane Co. for hours

Latest News

Knoxville Catholic
A changing of the guard for Knoxville Catholic Football
New Karns HS Head Football Coach
Karns names new head coach as practice begins
Chase Dollander
4 Tennessee Vols selected in 2023 MLB Draft
Drew Gilbert
VFL Drew Gilbert records hit in MLB Futures Game
Olympic gold-medalist, LVFL Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51