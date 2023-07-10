Great day outdoors with decreasing humidity, clouds, and milder for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We start the week on a nicer note, with decreasing humidity and clouds exiting. The heat returns next, and then rain and storms will be on and off again for several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with stray showers leftover, and areas of fog developing behind the clouds. Temperatures are in the low 60s on the Plateau to the TN, KY line where the clouds are clearing and dense fog is possible. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees for the rest of our area.

This afternoon is a great time to get outdoor! We have a mostly sunny afternoon, with decreasing humidity. We’ll top out around 86 degrees, which is just below average. There’s also a nice breeze out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The lower humidity means more “cooling room”, so tonight we’ll drop to around 63 degrees! That includes a mostly clear sky and patches of fog by morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday start off below average, but the sunny days crank the afternoon back to around 90 degrees!

The second half of the week becomes more active. We’ll have spotty to scattered rain and storms return Thursday, and then pulse up at times Friday and Saturday. This cools down the afternoon temperatures, but leaves us very muggy and feel hotter.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring for rain chances to drop back but still spotty rain and storms develop Sunday before some more scattered storms develop again Monday.

