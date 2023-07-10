‘He was one of the best sons anyone could ask for’ | Community honors fallen Maryville police officer

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends, family and community members gathered together on Sunday to honor the life of fallen Maryville police officer Kenny Moats. Moats was killed in the line of duty in 2016.

“He was one of the best sons anyone could ask for,” Moats’ mother, Lisa Burns, said. “He had such a giving heart and compassion.”

Moats worked for Maryville Police Department for nine years. His family and friends said he was known for his dedication to serving the community. That’s why they said they felt the best way to honor him was by giving back to the area he loved.

“Kenny Moats showed up for the community and when Kenny needs the community to show up for him, they’re here,” Lt. D.J. Porter, Moats’ friend and colleague, said.

His family asked for people to bring donations for Isaiah 117 House, a non-profit that provides a home for children waiting for foster care placement. Moats’ mother said that choosing this organization felt like a no brainer.

“The one thing in his life was helping kids,” Burns said. “He’s no longer here for us to be able to celebrate with him but he’s here in spirit by just giving back and helping someone.”

Moats would’ve turned 39-years-old on Sunday. Burns said it is important for them to celebrate his life on his birthday every year and continue sharing his legacy.

