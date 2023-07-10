‘I’ve missed it these last four years’ | Jefferson County Fair returns

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After four years, the Jefferson County Fair is returning. The fair begins Tuesday at 5 p.m.

It’s been a lot of work getting ready for the fair. “Everything is worth it to bring the fair back. We like to see the smiles on the kids’ faces. We love to have something going on that’s big for the community,” said Jefferson County Fair Board Secretary Buffy Garber.

“It’s exciting. I’ve missed it these last four years, and we’re excited to be back. I know the county’s glad to be back,” said fair board marketing director, Ricky Taylor.

In 2020, the fair was canceled due to the pandemic. Then, fair officials said there was a dispute between the fair board and the school board. The county commission wanted to build a new elementary school where the fair happens. Both were able to reach an agreement this year, allowing the fair to come back.

Logistically, organizers were able to get all the rides, food, and fun back as it was before.

“A lot of work, just a lot of volunteer work and making sure the grounds are ready, the electric is working, and just after four years, I’ve already forgotten a lot of things. It takes a lot to get a fair together,” said Taylor.

The fair starts Tuesday at 5 p.m. and runs through Saturday, July 15.

🎟ITS FAIR WEEK🎟 Here is the schedule of events as a reminder for everyone! ‼️Don’t forget that PARKING & GATE ADMISSION are CASH ONLY‼️ See y’all in just a few short days🎡🎠 Posted by Jefferson County Fair Tennessee on Sunday, July 9, 2023

