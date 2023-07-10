Karns names new head coach as practice begins

Beavers promote Lee Warren as Head Football Coach for 2023 season
New Karns HS Head Football Coach
New Karns HS Head Football Coach(5-Star Preps)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lee Warren, who’s spent the past three season’s as Karns Defensive Coordinator, officially takes over the role of head coach at the school.

Warren replaces veteran coach Brad Taylor, who resigned in June after seven seasons and two playoff appearances with the Beavers. Warren ran the Karns program as interim coach following Taylor’s decision to step down.

Karns opens the season and the Lee Warren era Friday, Aug. 18, at rival Hardin Valley.

Read the full report from our partners at 5-Star Preps here

