Karns names new head coach as practice begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lee Warren, who’s spent the past three season’s as Karns Defensive Coordinator, officially takes over the role of head coach at the school.

Warren replaces veteran coach Brad Taylor, who resigned in June after seven seasons and two playoff appearances with the Beavers. Warren ran the Karns program as interim coach following Taylor’s decision to step down.

Karns opens the season and the Lee Warren era Friday, Aug. 18, at rival Hardin Valley.

