McDonald’s giving away free fries for National French Fry Day

Celebrate National French Fry Day in style with free French fries from McDonald’s.
(KY3)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrate National French Fry Day in style with free french fries from McDonald’s.

McDonald’s is giving away free fries of any size on July 13 for one day online. The deal is only available through the McDonald’s App with no purchase necessary.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Charles Barbely was charged with first-degree murder and was transported to the Hamblen County...
Man arrested after telling dispatch he shot his wife, Hamblen Co. sheriff says
Two men were seriously injured in a crash on I-40 East near West Hills on Saturday morning,...
Two men seriously injured in I-40 East crash, Knoxville police say
A deadly wreck on Friday in Roane County closed I-40 East for hours. Traffic was in a complete...
Deadly wreck closed I-40 East in Roane Co. for hours
Timothy Ermer, 33, was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence,...
One charged with DUI after motorcycle crash in Knox County

Latest News

Deadly Trench Collapse
Great day outdoors with decreasing humidity, clouds, and milder for now
Staying hot with sunshine and lower humidity
Generic computer
New virtual academy offering online education
Rural Metro responding to deadly Knox County trench collapse
Recovery underway after deadly trench collapse, Rural Metro officials say