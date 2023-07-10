McDonald’s giving away free fries for National French Fry Day
Celebrate National French Fry Day in style with free French fries from McDonald’s.
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrate National French Fry Day in style with free french fries from McDonald’s.
McDonald’s is giving away free fries of any size on July 13 for one day online. The deal is only available through the McDonald’s App with no purchase necessary.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.