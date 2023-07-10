McGhee Tyson replaces revolving door
The airport said the new door system should help improve quicker exit for arriving passengers.
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with McGhee Tyson said the airport has replaced the revolving concourse exit door with a new two-door system.
The replacement for the revolving doors was listed to cost $300,000 in McGhee Tyson Airport’s capital improvement plan for 2023.
In the capitol plan officials with the airport said the existing revolving door needed to be replaced with a new system reflecting the advancement in exit technology. The revolving door was meeting security requirements but a system with greater throughput was needed.
