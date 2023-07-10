McGhee Tyson replaces revolving door

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with McGhee Tyson said the airport has replaced the revolving concourse exit door with a new two-door system.

The airport said the new door system should help improve quicker exit for arriving passengers.

The replacement for the revolving doors was listed to cost $300,000 in McGhee Tyson Airport’s capital improvement plan for 2023.

You asked. 🗣️ We listened. 👂 Introducing the new exit from the concourse! We recently replaced the revolving door with a two-door system that will ensure a quicker exit for arriving passengers. Posted by McGhee Tyson Airport Knoxville, TN on Monday, July 10, 2023

In the capitol plan officials with the airport said the existing revolving door needed to be replaced with a new system reflecting the advancement in exit technology. The revolving door was meeting security requirements but a system with greater throughput was needed.

